Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 4,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 160,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $669.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

