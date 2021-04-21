Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of GPC opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

