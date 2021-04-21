GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $15.93. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $981.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

