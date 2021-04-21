GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GIX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. GigCapital2 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

