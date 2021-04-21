Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.19. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 6,371 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

