Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.43

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.43 and last traded at C$42.22, with a volume of 30039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

