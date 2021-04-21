Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.