Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

