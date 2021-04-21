Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 143.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.