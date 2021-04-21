Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

