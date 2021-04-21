Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

LH stock opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $145.61 and a 12 month high of $263.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

