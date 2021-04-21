Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,659,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $79.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

