Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a P/E ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

