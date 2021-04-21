Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glatfelter by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

