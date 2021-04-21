Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

