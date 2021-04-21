Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $426.55 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

