Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

