Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

