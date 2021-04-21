Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average is $193.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.