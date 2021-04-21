Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,488.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

