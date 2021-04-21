Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 701.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth about $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of OLN opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

