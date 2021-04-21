Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 106.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.