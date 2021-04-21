Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

