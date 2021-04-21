Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Acies Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

