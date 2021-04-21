Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.