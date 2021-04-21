GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.