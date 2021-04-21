Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDDFF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

