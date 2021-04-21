Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 2,990 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 271.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

