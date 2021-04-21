Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 100 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,865.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

