Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,158. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

