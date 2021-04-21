GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

