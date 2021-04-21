GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $57,000 in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

