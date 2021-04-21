GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $65,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

