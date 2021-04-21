GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

SYK stock opened at $258.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

