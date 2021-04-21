GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,183 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

