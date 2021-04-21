GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,642 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 215.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

