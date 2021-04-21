GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

