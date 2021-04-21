Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,768. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.