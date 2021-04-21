Grace & White Inc. NY Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 98,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,426. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

