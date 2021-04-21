Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

