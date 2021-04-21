Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Raised by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,970 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 3.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

