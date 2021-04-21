Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Kevin Paul Latek Sells 27,670 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 623,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

