Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 137,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

