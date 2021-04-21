Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,967,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 12,372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,046,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GBTC stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

