Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $29.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 826.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.