GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,031. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 876.18 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

