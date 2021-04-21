Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 68,173 shares.The stock last traded at $106.44 and had previously closed at $104.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

