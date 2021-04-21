GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $68.44 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $68.44 million and $12.16 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004133 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,168,983 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

