Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 336 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 4.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.71. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,063. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

