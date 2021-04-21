Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 24.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $276.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

